Elon Musk’s Starlink Nears Indian Launch as Government Grants Initial Approval

Starlink, the ambitious satellite internet venture by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is one step closer to launching its services in India. According to a report from Moneycontrol, the Indian government has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Starlink, signaling preliminary approval from the Department of Telecom (DoT) to offer satellite broadband services across the country.

A government official confirmed the development, telling Moneycontrol, "Yes, Starlink has been issued LoI by the DoT for GMPCS, VSAT and ISP licences in India." The official added, "The final licence will be given once Starlink is able to fulfil all licence conditions."

While the final go-ahead is still pending, the LoI is a significant milestone for SpaceX, paving the way for Starlink to begin preparations for its Indian debut. Once licensed fully, the company is expected to showcase its services and begin commercial operations—potentially disrupting the current broadband ecosystem.

A Strategic Move Amid Trade Talks

Interestingly, a report by The Washington Post suggests that Starlink’s rapid regulatory progress may be more than just a telecom story. Indian officials reportedly view Starlink’s approval as a strategic step that could positively influence ongoing trade discussions with the United States. "It’s not likely to be an explicit element of the trade negotiations with the US, but the Indian side sees this as an important lubricant that facilitates a deal," an Indian official told the newspaper.

From SpaceX’s perspective, the Indian market holds enormous promise. Securing just 1% of the country’s broadband user base could reportedly generate nearly $1 billion annually, thanks to the country’s large and growing internet-hungry population.

Competition and Collaborations in the Indian Market

Starlink’s entry places it in competition with existing satellite broadband players like OneWeb, which already provides services in India. Backed by Airtel, OneWeb offers satellite-based internet primarily to enterprises and underserved communities. Airtel integrates OneWeb's network to provide internet solutions in areas where traditional broadband is not viable.

To carve its own path, Starlink has already made strategic moves. Earlier this year, both Jio and Airtel reportedly entered agreements with SpaceX to distribute Starlink services in India—pending regulatory approval. With the LoI now in hand, these partnerships may soon materialize.

At the time of the announcement in March 2025, Jio said it planned to offer Starlink services through its retail outlets and online platforms. Airtel also expressed interest in selling Starlink equipment and providing its satellite internet offerings to both commercial clients and consumers. Moreover, Airtel has indicated a willingness to integrate Starlink’s services with its own telecom infrastructure, potentially opening the door for deeper collaboration.

Why Starlink Matters for India

Starlink is designed to deliver high-speed internet using a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, making it especially suitable for areas with limited access to fiber or cable broadband. Its ability to bypass terrestrial infrastructure means it could be transformative for rural villages, remote schools, healthcare centers, and border regions in India.

Unlike conventional broadband, Starlink connects users via satellites that orbit closer to Earth, significantly reducing latency. In India, it is expected to offer download speeds between 25 Mbps and 220 Mbps, and upload speeds from 5 Mbps to 20 Mbps, with latency ranging from 25 to 50 milliseconds. This performance could comfortably support streaming, online education, video conferencing, and even gaming.

Global Momentum

Starlink is already operational in various countries and continues expanding its satellite fleet to broaden its global footprint. Just last week, SpaceX launched Starlink services in Brazil, marking another milestone in its international rollout strategy.

With India now in the pipeline, all eyes are on SpaceX’s next steps. Once the final licence is granted, Starlink could redefine how millions of Indians connect to the internet—ushering in a new era of digital accessibility.