Elon Musk's X platform glitch is deleting these posts; find details

A glitch in the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) led by Elon Musk has led to the disappearance of photos and other media posted before 2014. Some angry X users claimed that the recent glitch in X could be part of the measures of cost reduction enacted by Elon Musk's company.

According to a report in The Verge, the glitch appears to affect only posts from before December 2014 with attached photos and hyperlinks that were converted using the company's built-in URL shortener.

The glitch in X also affected one of the most famous tweets on Oscars 2014 host Ellen DeGeneres' social media platform. Taken after the Oscars, the famous tweet included a selfie with celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, among others. The comedian had posted the selfies from 2014 with the caption: “If only Bradley's arm was longer. The best photo ever of him ”.

Meanwhile, the report notes that Barack Obama's famous tweet after his 2012 election victory is perhaps one of the only posts unaffected by the flaw. Obama's post included a picture of him and his wife, Michelle, along with the caption: "Four more years."

Why are posts deleted on X?

X social platform owner Elon Musk or CEO Linda Yaccarino have yet to officially respond to reports of a flaw affecting the above tweets. However, The Verge's report notes that since only tweets after December 2014 are affected, it could be related to changes made by the social media platform in 2016 when it added 'improved URL enrichment' to display Linked website previews and native attachments that exceeded the company's 140-character limit.