Elon Musk's X Surpasses Facebook and Instagram in Global Traffic

According to traffic monitoring site Similarweb, Elon Musk's platform, X, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Facebook and Instagram in global traffic. In June, X recorded an impressive 13.14 billion visits worldwide, eclipsing Facebook's 12.44 billion and Instagram's 5.798 billion. This marks a significant achievement for the platform, showcasing its growing popularity and reach.





In terms of unique visitors, X also dominated, with 3.127 billion unique users in June. This figure is nearly three times that of Facebook, which had 1.050 billion unique visitors. Instagram followed closely behind Facebook with 919 million unique visitors. This data underscores X's expanding influence in the social media landscape, highlighting its appeal to a broad and diverse audience. Elon Musk's vision for X appears to be resonating with users globally, as the platform continues to set new benchmarks in online engagement and reach.