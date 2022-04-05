Enjoy IPL like never before on Smart TVs from Westinghouse, Redmi, TCL, iFFALCON and others

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun, and for a cricket-crazy country like India, it is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. While nothing beats the excitement of cheering for your team live at the stadium, many of you will probably want to watch IPL matches at home. If you do, get one of these TVs for a better experience from Amazon

1. Westinghouse 43-inch FHD TV Available at Rs Rs 18,999

The 43-inch FHD TV has a 30W speaker output which comes with powerful Speakers with crystal clear audio and has an ultra-thin bezel along with Google Voice Assistance. The model is powered by Android 9, which comes up with a High Dynamic Range, 500 nits brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of ROM.

2. Mi 40-inch Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED: Available at Rs 22,999

The 40-inch smart TV from Mi comes with a full HD display with 1920x1080 pixel resolution. The smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and runs Android TV 9 operating system. The television comes with built-in WiFi support and offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

3. iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV: Available at Rs 23,990

The 43-inch smart TV from iFFALCON features a 4K Ultra HD display with 3840x2160 pixel resolution. The smart TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 24W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio. The smart TV runs Android TV operating system and comes with Google Assistant support.

4. TCL 40-inch Full HD Android Smart LED: Available at Rs 19,990

The TCL smart TV comes with 20W speakers and packs 2 HDMI ports. The smart TV runs the Android 9 operating system and is powered by a dual-core processor. The television sports a slim design and offers voice search functionality.

5. Redmi 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV: Available at Rs 24,999

The Redmi smart TV runs Android TV 11 and comes with built-in Chromecast support. The smart TV sports a 43-inch full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi TV packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.