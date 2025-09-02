Experience HDR Like Never Before with Dolby Vision 2 and AI Motion

Dolby Vision 2 has what the company calls “Content Intelligence” tools that can automatically fine-tune your TV’s performance for any type of content, based on where and what you are watching on — an extension of Dolby Vision IQ as we know it.

Precision Black is one such feature that promises to make dark scenes clearer without going against the intent of the filmmakers. There’s also an enhanced Light Sense, which Dolby says can combine both ambient light sensing and reference lighting data from the source content to more accurately adjust picture quality. Dolby Vision 2 also includes bi-directional tone mapping, which the company claims will give higher-end TVs the ability to provide brighter highlights, crisper contrast and more dynamic colors, AI video enhancement, and give content creators more fine-grained control of how their work is displayed.

Motion smoothing, which has long been maligned by filmmakers because of the “soap opera effect,” is also getting a second look with the introduction of Authentic Motion. Dolby is touting the feature as the first “authentic motion smoothing tool.” The new motion processing tool is designed to let creators make shot-by-shot motion adjustments to reduce objectionable judder while maintaining the desired cinematic look. In practice, of course, it remains to be seen if it will really make a difference.

The first brand to support Dolby Vision 2 is Hisense. The Chinese brand’s TVs will feature MediaTek’s new Pentonic 800 chip, which is built to support the new features. However just Dolby Vision 2 compatible televisions will be able to recognize and utilize the additional metadata when available.

To help viewers to determine the TVs that support the entire suite of capabilities, Dolby has split Dolby Vision 2 into two categories. Dolby Vision 2 Max is designed for "highest-performing TVs" with extra next-gen display tech, while Dolby Vision 2 is the traditional Dolby Vision 2 label applies to standard TVs that can still enjoy superior picture quality.