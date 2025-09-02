Live
- Viewing Guide: Sunday’s Stunning Blood Moon Eclipse
- Experience HDR Like Never Before with Dolby Vision 2 and AI Motion
- Major setback to Maoists in Bastar, 16 ultras arrested with explosives in Bijapur
- Death Toll in Afghanistan Earthquake Surpasses 1,400
- Court Finds Trump Era Military Deployment in LA Violated Federal Law
- Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is largest mass movement for tribal development: Gujarat minister
- Mukand Sumi Special Steel Launches Greenfield Integrated Plant with Sustainable Vision
- Govt should have taken strict steps from beginning to stop infiltration: Shiv Sena-UBT
- Govt committed to empower SC, ST communities: Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar
- Gold prices decline, silver rises amid mixed global trends
Experience HDR Like Never Before with Dolby Vision 2 and AI Motion
A little more than a decade after the introduction of Dolby Vision, the successor to the widely used HDR technology is finally here. Codenamed Alloy, it’s meant to do more than just map brightness and tone mapping for various scenes
Dolby Vision 2 has what the company calls “Content Intelligence” tools that can automatically fine-tune your TV’s performance for any type of content, based on where and what you are watching on — an extension of Dolby Vision IQ as we know it.
Precision Black is one such feature that promises to make dark scenes clearer without going against the intent of the filmmakers. There’s also an enhanced Light Sense, which Dolby says can combine both ambient light sensing and reference lighting data from the source content to more accurately adjust picture quality. Dolby Vision 2 also includes bi-directional tone mapping, which the company claims will give higher-end TVs the ability to provide brighter highlights, crisper contrast and more dynamic colors, AI video enhancement, and give content creators more fine-grained control of how their work is displayed.
Motion smoothing, which has long been maligned by filmmakers because of the “soap opera effect,” is also getting a second look with the introduction of Authentic Motion. Dolby is touting the feature as the first “authentic motion smoothing tool.” The new motion processing tool is designed to let creators make shot-by-shot motion adjustments to reduce objectionable judder while maintaining the desired cinematic look. In practice, of course, it remains to be seen if it will really make a difference.
The first brand to support Dolby Vision 2 is Hisense. The Chinese brand’s TVs will feature MediaTek’s new Pentonic 800 chip, which is built to support the new features. However just Dolby Vision 2 compatible televisions will be able to recognize and utilize the additional metadata when available.
To help viewers to determine the TVs that support the entire suite of capabilities, Dolby has split Dolby Vision 2 into two categories. Dolby Vision 2 Max is designed for "highest-performing TVs" with extra next-gen display tech, while Dolby Vision 2 is the traditional Dolby Vision 2 label applies to standard TVs that can still enjoy superior picture quality.