Explained: Why iPhone 15 Pro models are getting costlier

The iPhone 15 Pro models are said to get a massive price hike this year. There have been many price leaks for the 2023 iPhones, but the latest one comes from trusted Wall Street analyst Dan Ives, who also warned about the high price of the iPhone 14 series. In an interview with CNBC, he claimed that Apple will increase iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price up to $200 (around Rs 16,490). Here are the details.



iPhone 15 Pro models to get costlier: Explained

The analyst has yet to reveal exact pricing details but claims the Pro models will increase by around $200, which is around Rs 16,490 in India when converted. This suggests that Apple wants to increase the price by a massive margin. The quoted source says that the company did not raise the costs of the iPhone 14 Pro variants in the US, but this year's models will be much more expensive. Unfortunately, according to the source, the other international markets that saw a sharp price increase on iPhone 14 Pro models will see a second increase in 2023.

To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 1,29,900 for the base model, and the same phone has been announced in the US for $999 (around Rs 82,380) for the iPhone 14 Pro. If the company raises the price by $200, then the cost would be $1,199 in the US. This is roughly Rs 98,850 in India when converted, but don't expect Apple to launch the iPhone 15 Pro at the same price in India because the company applies GST, customs and other charges. The price in India of the iPhone 14 Pro model was almost Rs 47,500 higher than that of the US market. Therefore, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be pretty expensive.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched for $1,099, which is around Rs 90,626. So, bumped up to $200, the iPhone 15 Pro Max price could be $1,299 (roughly Rs 1,07,090). But then again, the price in India will be different. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max became available in India for Rs 139,900, which means there was a price difference of Rs 32,800 between this market and the US.

Apple will likely offer the new iPhone 15 Pro models in India at the same prices as before. There is no information on Indian prices yet. The prices of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 remained the same. Therefore, various leaks have suggested that the iPhone 15 could also increase in price. But there still needs to be clarity about it.



