Fab TV Fest is Live on Amazon; Get Budget Friendly Deals

Amazon is running its Amazon Fab TV Fest from 10th April to 14th April. The sale offers discounts on televisions from brands such as Westinghouse, LG, Redmi, Samsung and OnePlus, among others. Customers can purchase the televisions at an additional 10% discount via SBI credit cards along with exchange offers and No Cost EMI options during the sale days.

Check for the top budget-friendly smart TV deals on Amazon here:

1. Westinghouse TVs: The starting price of Westinghouse TVs will be Rs 7,999 ranging in size from 24 inch to 55 inch. The 43 inch Full HD Smart TV will be available at Rs 20,999 with No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay Later and 10 percent discount upto Rs 1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.



2. OnePlus TVs: As part of the Fab TV Fest, there will be fantastic discounts and EMI options on the newly launched OnePlus TV U Series. With the SBI Bank Credit Card, you can get upto Rs 3000. With a CITIBank credit card, you can save Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus TV Y Series. OnePlus 32 inch TV will be available for Rs 16,499 at an additional 5% Instant discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions.

3. Redmi TVs: Redmi has a number of televisions ranging in size from 32″ to 65″ with prices starting at Rs 13,999 and rising. The newly released Redmi TV X 4K Series (43 to 65 inches) will start at Rs 27,999.

4. Samsung Smart TVs: Get great deals on Samsung TVs such as the Crystal 4K Pro Series and the Wondertainment series starting at Rs 16,990. Get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 with an SBI Bank credit card and a 10% cashback up to Rs 200 off with an Amazon Pay Reward on the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series

5. LG TVs: LG has a wide range of televisions ranging in size from 32″ to 55″ with prices starting at Rs 17,499 with an additional 10 percent discount upto rupees 1750 on SBI CRedit Card EMI Transactions. The LG NanoCell TV 4K Ultra Series (43 to 55 inches) will cost Rs 44,990.