Faster Qi2 25W Wireless Charging Set to Power iPhones and Major Android Phones

Wireless charging is about to get a major upgrade for smartphone users. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has officially launched the Qi2 25W wireless charging standard, confirming that the first devices have already been certified, with “several hundred” more expected soon. The big news is that the upgraded tech isn’t just for iPhones—some “major Android smartphones” will also adopt it for the first time.

Previously, Qi2 wireless charging topped out at 15W, but brands like Anker, Ugreen, and Baseus have already secured early certifications for accessories that tap into the faster 25W capability. While the standard was known by its version number, Qi2.2, the WPC has now confirmed its official name: Qi2 25W.

So, which devices will get the boost? The WPC says iPhones will support Qi2 25W, though it hasn’t specified exact models. Currently, the iPhone 16 lineup supports 15W Qi2 speeds but achieves 25W through Apple’s MagSafe system. Since Qi2’s magnetic design builds on MagSafe technology, the iPhone 16 series could be upgraded, while the next-gen iPhone 17 models are likely to support the full standard out of the box.

Android users also have reason to be hopeful. According to the WPC, “major Android smartphones will join the Qi2 ecosystem for the first time with this launch.” So far, the only Android device to fully support Qi2 is the HMD Skyline. Some Samsung flagships, like the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, are “Qi2 Ready” but lack the magnetic ring required for full-speed charging without a special case. Whether upcoming Android models will support the complete Qi2 25W standard or stick to Qi2 Ready remains to be seen. The WPC has yet to comment further.

“The momentum building behind the next stage in the evolution of the Qi standard is incredible,” said Fady Mishriki, chair of the WPC’s board of directors. “Consumers will be delighted when they experience Qi2 25W as it delivers nearly 70% more power than the original Qi2. The number of devices in the Qi2 25W certification queue for launch is unprecedented, as is the quality and breadth of our members’ product designs.”