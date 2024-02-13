FCC Commissioner Calls for Probe into Apple's Beeper Mini Shutdown

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has raised concerns over Apple's handling of the Beeper Mini app shutdown and is advocating for an investigation into the matter. Carr believes that Apple's actions may potentially violate FCC regulations regarding accessibility for users with disabilities, outlined in Part 14 rules.

Beeper Mini, launched last year, provided Android users access to iMessage features. However, Apple swiftly blocked Beeper Mini users and thwarted attempts to keep the app functional, ultimately leading to its discontinuation by developers. By putting a stop to Beeper Mini, Carr argues Apple may violate the FCC's rule that says providers "shall not install network features, functions, or capabilities that impede accessibility or usability." He says the low contrast on the green bubbles "makes it difficult for people with low vision or difficulty with seeing from picking up those messages."

"Apple made changes to iMessage to disable the functionality of Beeper Mini," Carr said. "The FCC should launch an investigation to look at whether Apple's decision to degrade the Beeper Mini functionality that was being provided, which again, encouraged accessibility and usability, was a step that violated the FCC's rules." The Verge reached out to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to find out if the agency plans to investigate but has not heard back immediately.

Part 14 rules mandate that advanced communication services, like iMessage, adhere to accessibility standards. Carr's call for investigation extends beyond the Beeper Mini incident, highlighting broader concerns about Apple's approach to proprietary technologies and competitive dynamics in areas such as augmented and virtual reality.

Carr emphasized the importance of ensuring a level playing field and preventing potential negative consequences arising from Apple's practices. He criticized Apple's "walled garden" approach to its products and services, urging scrutiny to maintain fairness and innovation within the tech industry. "I think there are potentially negative consequences if Apple perpetuates a world in which it treats its own proprietary technologies one way and degrades the performance of competitive ones," Carr said.