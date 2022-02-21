February 21 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 21, 2022. Let's begin...

How to Share Live Google Maps Location on your Android Phone

Google Maps since its launch in 2005 has become a very useful tool in the daily life of many travellers. The Google Maps app has made it easier to find specific places as well as people at ease.

WhatsApp working on a new interface for voice calling

WhatsApp is working on a new interface for voice calling for some beta Android users. The new interface would be rolled out for both Android as well as iOS users, but currently, it is being tested with the beta Android users.

Buy iPhone 13 for Rs 59400 on Flipkart; find how

The price of the Apple iPhone 13 has been drastically reduced on Flipkart. In addition, the e-commerce website offers discounts, exchanges and banking offers on the iPhone.

Blackberry's 5G smartphone plans are now officially dead

The launch of the ultra-secure 5G Blackberry smartphone was touted last year, but the company had to delay plans. OnwardMobility did not clarify why plans for its next 5G smartphone were scrapped.

Vivo V23e 5G set to launch in India today: How to watch live streams, other details

Vivo V23e 5G is set to be launched today at 12 p.m. IST (noon) in India. Vivo V23e 5G MRP is reportedly set at Rs. 28,990 but will retail for Rs. 25,990.

Elon Musk affirms of "broken" promises denied by the SEC

The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) says it is still preparing to distribute $40 million in fines collected as part of a 2018 settlement.

Realme Pro 9+ to go on sale today; Find price and specifications

The sale of Realme Pro 9+ will start today on Flipkart from 12 p.m. The smartphone was launched in India alongside the Realme 9 Pro on February 16. Check the price, specifications, and other details of the smartphone here.