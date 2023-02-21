First-generation iPhone sold for over Rs 52 lakh

Remember the iPhone OG that changed our lives over a decade ago? Released in 2007, the device was a game changer in the smartphone industry and was introduced by Steve Jobs. With its 3.5-inch display, 2-megapixel camera, and famous home button, the phone remains iconic and sends us down a nostalgic path every time we look at it. Over time, owning an iPhone became a status symbol, and the prices of the phone also began to rise with each new version. While the world is eagerly awaiting the news about the iPhone 15, someone has just bought the first generation iPhone for a whopping price of over Rs 52 lakhs. Yes, you read it right.



First-generation iPhone sells for over Rs 52 lakh

While this isn't the first time a first-generation iPhone has sold for a huge amount, it's certainly the highest first-generation iPhone sale price yet. In October 2022, someone bought the first generation iPhone for Rs 32 lakh. But the most recent price the first-generation iPhone sold for is the highest yet.

Auction website LCG, which ran the auction, shows that the sealed first-generation iPhone sold for $63,356.40. When converted to INR, this figure comes out to approximately Rs 52 lakh.

"Item was in Auction "2023 Winter Premier Auction", which ran from 2/2/2023 2:00 PM to 2/19/2023 9:30 PM," the website reads.

The description of the phone mentions its original owner, Karen Green. "We are pleased to present an iconic factory sealed, first-release iPhone in outstanding condition. Our offering was consigned by the phone's original owner, Karen Green," it reads.