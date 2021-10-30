Fitness app Supernatural is becoming part of Meta after Facebook promotes VR fitness

Meta has announced that the studio behind the virtual reality training game Supernatural will join the company and be added to the list of studios owned by what used to be known as Facebook's Oculus division. The company says Within, the company behind Supernatural will continue to work on the popular fitness app and will also help Meta's Reality Labs "improve future hardware to support virtual reality fitness apps."



Meta scoop up Within isn't necessarily a surprise move - it's spent the past few years acquiring tons of popular VR studios, like the developers at Lone Echo Ready at Dawn, the team behind Beat Saber, and others working on projects that some have called VR versions of Fortnite and Roblox.

Given Meta's focus on his headphones as training tools (Supernatural even got a call in his Connect speech Thursday), he tracks down that Zuckerberg's company would want to add a popular virtual reality fitness game to its roster. However, the move doesn't help with concerns that Meta will end up owning the entire VR market.

While Supernatural is Within's flagship app, according to the company's site, it has also hosted virtual reality experiences: In 2016, the Mr Robot VR episode (produced by Within founder Chris Milk) was released. showed on the app, and the company's website contains dozens of documentaries, music videos, and more. That content library and streaming technology is also not a bad fit for a company trying to build a metaverse where people hang out and watch content together.