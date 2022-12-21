Fitshot launches its first women-centric Smartwatch – Fitshot Flair

Fitshot, a lifestyle consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of the Fitshot Flair, it's first'women-centric smartwatch'.Fitshot Flair, aimed at female users, is the most feature-packed Fitshot device, combining beauty needs and technology while remaining comfortable for all-day wear. The smartwatch is available in pink, blue, and green colour and will be available this Christmas on Flipkart at a special offerpriced at Rs. 1999/-



The smartwatch is made of premium materials and features a bold and clear IPS LCD Screen, CosmicDisplayTM, with 450 nits of brightness. The smartwatch has a screen that is Daylight compatible. Fitshot Flair allows you to choose from over 60 different watch faces. Its IP68 water resistance ensures uninterrupted usage.Aside from the design innovation, the smartwatch has advanced UV sensors (detection) that detect UV exposure and advise the user to take appropriate precautions.

The smartwatch gives advice by using the sun's measured UV index to advise its user to wear a hat, sunglasses, or sunscreen. Fitshot Flair is designed for women on the go and includes various wellness features to track daily activities. There are options for walking, dancing, badminton, strength training, and over 10+ sports mode. The smartwatch has several health features, such as SpO2, UV Light strength detection, Heart Rate, Body Temperature Monitoring, a menstruation tracker, and others, that aid in keeping track of health. Sedentary alerts, for example, include Call Reminders, Schedule Reminders, Application Push Reminders, Alarm Clock, Sedentary Reminders, and so on. The wearable also supports social media notifications. Users will also be notified when they receive a text message or a phone call, and they will be able to respond using the 'quick messages' feature.

Regarding the new entrant,Sachin Railhan, CEO of Fitshot, stated, "Fitshot Flair was designed with input from women, tested by women, and is truly for women. You no longer have to sacrifice aesthetics when choosing a smartwatch. It's not chunky or bulky, but rather subtle and sophisticated." The Fitshot Flair smartwatch combines glamour and functionality in a fashionable wearable, with a unique hybrid frame encased in a lightweight frame. The smartwatch combines everything one would expect from a wearable with a classic watch design.

Fitshot Flair is powered by a 300mAh battery that lasts up to 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is Bluetooth V5.0 compatible and works with both Android and iOS. A 365-day warranty covers this product against manufacturing defects.The product is also available on the Fitshot website.