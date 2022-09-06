Flipkart and Amazon festive sale may offer iPhone 13 under Rs 50K

The launch of the iPhone 14 is only a day away, but if you don't want to spend a massive amount on the next phone, you can get the iPhone 13 at a reasonably low price. The iPhone 13 may cost below Rs 50,000 during the upcoming sales on Flipkart and Amazon. E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are set to host their festive mega sale later this month. While Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is expected to go live on September 23, Amazon's sale will also happen simultaneously.

Everyone is eyeing on the iPhone 13 as e-commerce giants are expected to offer deep discounts on the iPhone 13. According to leaks and rumours, the iPhone 13 price will drop to Rs 53,000 during Flipkart and Amazon sales. In addition, E-commerce sites are also likely to include bank offers and trade offers. So all the deals combined can bring the price down to Rs 49,000 during the sale. However, it is not yet confirmed by Amazon or Flipkart. So now, to find out if Amazon and Flipkart are offering deep discounts on the phone or not, we will have to wait for the sale to go live.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone's price has dropped from Rs 79,999 for the 128GB model. If you use a HDFC credit card, you can get a Rs 2000 discount on the device. Other than that, Flipkart is offering Rs 19,999 in exchange for your old device. But there is no assurance that you will get Rs 19,000. The price of your old phone depends on the model and condition of the phone. You may get a better price if you have an older iPhone 11 or 12.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear that includes a 12MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, there's a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple does not reveal the battery specifications of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3,240mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 20W.



