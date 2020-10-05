Flipkart and Paytm partners for Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020: This month Flipkart will host its annual Big Billion Days sale. The festive sale will start on October 16, and it will continue till October 21. Before this six-days long sale, Flipkart has announced its partnership with Paytm.

This partnership will help millions of Paytm users throughout the country to pay their bills with their Paytm Wallets and Paytm UPI during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Also, Flipkart customers will get to enjoy instant cashback to their Paytm wallets.

"Our partnership with Paytm showcases our commitment to make digital payment solutions customer-centric and inclusive, democratizing digital payments for all. This festive season millions of Paytm users across the country will have access to their wallets & UPI on Flipkart. With just one click, customers can avail great value during flash sales the Big Billion Days as they continue to stay indoors and adopt safe payment methods. Digital payments, including UPI, continue gaining prominence in India and at Flipkart, we have always believed that digital adoption will help India get economically stronger," Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart shared.

When it comes to Big Billion Days sale, all Flipkart customers will get access to the special festive offers from October 15, Flipkart Plus customers will be able to enjoy early access to exclusive deals on the platform beginning from October 15.

Besides this, Flipkart will also be providing a 10% instant discount to customers who make their purchases using SBI debit or credit cards. The Indian e-retail company will also be giving no-cost EMIs to customers via Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and other leading bank credit and debit cards.