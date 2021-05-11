Flipkart Apple Days Sale May 2021: Get Best Deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and More

The Apple Days sale is live on Flipkart and offers deals for interested customers hoping to get their hands on the new iPhone 12 series. The Apple Days Five-Day Sale on Flipkart brings an instant discount offer for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition, customers can take advantage of an instant discount offer of up to Rs 6,000 on buying a new iPhone 12 models.



As of late, the current iPhone 12 series offerings are one of the best available right now. So if you want to buy the iPhone 12 models, this might be the best time.



During the Apple Days sale, Flipkart offers the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 71,900, less than its original price of Rs 79,900 for the base 64GB storage model. In addition, customers get an instant Rs 6,000 discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The instant discount offer is also available in 128GB and 256GB storage models. It is worth noting that the sale price of Rs 71,900 includes the instant discount value applied when the purchase is made with HDFC cards.



Similarly, the iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 61,900, including the instant discount offer, down from its original price of Rs 69,900. The mini variant is also available with an instant discount offer of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Interested customers can also benefit from an instant Rs 6,000 discount on 128GB and 256GB models.



The iPhone 12 Pro model is available at a starting price of Rs 110,900, including the instant discount offer, down from its original price of Rs 119,900 for the 128GB storage model. In addition, during Apple Days, customers can benefit from an instant Rs 5,000 discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Like other models, HDFC Bank's instant discount offer is available in different storage options, 256GB and 512GB.



Lastly, the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max model is available at Rs 120,900 for the 128GB model, including the instant discount offer available during the Apple Days sale, down from its original price Rs 129,900. In addition, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available with an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on purchases made through HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions.



The Apple Days sale on Flipkart has also included other products such as the iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999, the iPhone XR at Rs 36,999, the 128GB iPhone SE model Rs 33,999, and the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 74,999.





