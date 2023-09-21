Flipkart Big Billion Days coming soon: Find Details

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale page is available on the official website, but this is just a teaser page. The platform says that the sale date will be announced soon. The listing suggests the sale will likely begin in early October, and several devices will get deep discounts. This will probably be one of Flipkart's most significant sales of the year as the e-commerce giant offers huge discounts on various electronics and mobile products weeks before the Diwali festival.



The sales page of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale reveals that the smartphones will be available at the lowest price, including Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and iPhones. The company has not revealed the names of the devices, but the teaser page confirmed that the iPhone offerings will be announced on October 1. The Samsung and Realme phone deals will be available on October 3 and 6. Similarly, fans of Redmi phones will have to wait until October 7, with Oppo's offerings coming on October 8. Flipkart also plans to reveal Poco phone offers on October 8.

With Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, the platform also promises to offer a 50 to 80 per cent discount on laptops and smartwatches. The headphones will start at Rs 499, and the keyboards at Rs 99, as per the listing. Widescreen monitors will have a discount offer of up to 70 per cent, and printers will get up to 60 per cent. This could be the best time for those waiting to buy TVs and other home appliances at discounted prices as Flipkart will offer up to 80 per cent discount. Some famous 4K smart TVs will receive up to 75 per cent off on the platform.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, there will also be peak hour offers, overtime offers, great value combos, and more. The rest of the details are unknown at the moment. But the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 will probably get discounts because the company offers good discount deals on older iPhones yearly.

The iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart with a price of Rs 52,999 for the 128GB storage model. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, sells for Rs 64,999. However, buying the iPhone 13 instead of last year's model would make sense because both are similar in features and performance.