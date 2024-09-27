Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 15 Pro for Under Rs 60,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering incredible discounts, and one of the most exciting deals is on the iPhone 15 Pro. Originally priced at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone 15 Pro can now be yours for less than Rs 60,000 with exchange offers and additional discounts.



Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale:How to Get the iPhone 15 Pro for Under Rs 60,000

During the sale, Flipkart slashed the price of the iPhone 15 Pro from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,09,999, offering an immediate discount of Rs 9,901. However, the savings don’t stop there. If you have an iPhone 14 Pro in excellent condition, you can exchange it for up to Rs 49,050, significantly lowering the cost of your new iPhone 15 Pro.

Moreover, if you use UPI as your payment method, you can avail an instant Rs 4,000 discount. By stacking these offers, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro can drop to as low as Rs 56,949, translating to a total discount of Rs 53,050. Anyone looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone, this deal is great.

iPhone 15 Pro: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 15 Pro is not only a premium smartphone, but also one of Apple’s most durable devices, featuring a titanium frame, matte glass back, and ceramic shield front. These materials make it resistant to water, dust, and splashes, ensuring it’s built to last.

It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth performance, whether you’re gaming, browsing, or multitasking. The iPhone 15 Pro also introduces the Dynamic Island feature, a new way to manage notifications, and an Always-On display that keeps you updated without unlocking the phone.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Apple’s cutting-edge A17 Pro chip, delivering top-notch performance, especially for mobile gaming and high-end tasks. The camera system is another highlight, featuring seven professional lenses and a 48MP main camera, allowing for stunning photography with vibrant colours and sharp detail. Another standout feature is the customizable Action Button, which gives users quick access to essential functions like the camera or voice memos, adding convenience to everyday use.

With an exchange offers and UPI discounts, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers the iPhone 15 Pro at an unbeatable price. If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade, now’s the perfect time to grab this powerful device at a fraction of its original cost. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own one of Apple’s most premium smartphones for under Rs 60,000.