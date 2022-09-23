Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Find the best iPhone deals

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now available in India for all customers. The sale event was live for Plus members yesterday, September 22nd. One of the most popular products to get discounts in the sale is the Apple iPhone 13. Besides that, the previous generation iPhone 12 and 13 are also available with promotions and offers. So if you're planning to upgrade your smartphone and enter the Apple ecosystem, here's what you need to know.



iPhone 13: Apple iPhone 13 is still one of the best buys in India right now. The smartphone is ideal for users who enjoy videography. Furthermore, the phone can handle daily tasks smoothly and even supports 5G.

-iPhone 13 (128GB) - Rs 57,990

-iPhone 13 (256GB) - Rs 66,990

-iPhone 13 (512GB) - Rs 86,990

iPhone 12: If you're looking for a more affordable iPhone, then the iPhone 12 should do the trick. However, it will receive fewer years of updates (for example, until 2025) since it was released two years ago.

-iPhone 12 (64GB): Rs 53,990

-iPhone 12 (128GB): Rs 58,990

-iPhone 12 (256GB): Rs 67,990

iPhone 11: For customers looking for a simple iPhone for older customers, the iPhone 11 is an excellent option to consider. This is a good option if you are a creator or influencer looking for a secondary device. Just remember, there is no 5G support.

-iPhone 11 (64GB): Rs 35,990

-iPhone 11 (128GB): Rs 39,990

We found the iPhone 14 (128GB) model was out of stock. However, the 256 GB model was available for Rs 99,900.