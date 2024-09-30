Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get iPhone 15 Under Rs 60,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is in full swing, and one of the most exciting offers is on the iPhone 15, which is still selling for under Rs 60,000. Launched for everyone on September 27, the sale has drawn significant attention, and the iPhone 15 deal is a standout. Right now, you can get the iPhone 15 on Flipkart for just Rs 55,999—quite a drop from its original price of Rs 69,900. With additional bank offers and exchange deals, you can bring the price down even more, making it an amazing opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their phone.

iPhone 15: Bank and Exchange Offers on Flipkart

The iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 55,999 during the sale, but there's more to the deal. If you use an HDFC Bank card, you can get an additional discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the effective price to Rs 54,499. And for those with a Flipkart Axis Credit Card, there’s an extra Rs 1,900 discount, lowering the price further to Rs 54,099. On top of that, if you exchange an old smartphone—say, an iPhone 11—you could potentially reduce the cost to as low as Rs 37,000. This combination of discounts and offers makes it an excellent deal for anyone wanting to buy an iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 Plus is also available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999, making it another appealing choice for those who prefer a larger display. Let's dive into why both of these models are worth considering.

Display and Design: A Familiar Apple Feel with a Fresh Twist

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both models are available in five vibrant colours - pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. With peak HDR brightness reaching up to 1600 nits, users can enjoy vivid and sharp visuals, perfect for everything from streaming shows to viewing photos. The design of the iPhone 15 keeps the sleek lines and finish that Apple fans are accustomed to, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. However, a noteworthy addition is the Dynamic Island notch, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro last year and quickly became a favourite feature for its utility and aesthetic appeal.

Camera Improvements: Stunning Shots with the New 48-Megapixel Sensor

One of the most significant upgrades in the iPhone 15 series is the camera. Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come equipped with a powerful 48-megapixel main camera, a considerable step up from the 12-megapixel sensors found in the iPhone 14 series. This upgrade allows for higher-quality photos, especially in low-light conditions and portrait shots. Additionally, the new 2x Telephoto feature offers improved zoom capabilities, and users can now adjust focus in portrait mode even after the picture is taken—giving more creative flexibility in capturing moments.

Battery Life and Charging: All-Day Power with USB Type-C Convenience

Apple claims that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus provide "all-day battery life," which means users can count on their device lasting through daily tasks without needing frequent charging. A notable change is the addition of a USB Type-C charging port. This makes charging much more convenient, allowing users to use the same cable for other Apple devices like AirPods or an Apple Watch—finally aligning with modern tech standards.

Get the Deal Before It’s Gone!

With such a combination of impressive features and significant discounts, the iPhone 15 is an incredible deal during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Whether you’re considering the standard model or the larger iPhone 15 Plus, these deals are hard to beat. But be quick—these offers won’t last forever!