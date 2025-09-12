Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999

The much-anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is almost here, and the e-commerce giant has already started teasing some of its blockbuster deals. As part of this year’s Diwali shopping festival, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on popular smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and many more flagship devices. The sale officially begins on September 23, and early announcements suggest that it will once again live up to its reputation for delivering some of the best smartphone bargains of the year.

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s event is the iPhone 16. Flipkart has confirmed that the device will be available for just ₹51,999 during the sale, which is the lowest price yet for the model. At present, the iPhone 16 is listed on Flipkart for ₹74,900, meaning that buyers could save as much as ₹22,901 once the deal goes live. While exact details of the discount breakdown—such as flat reductions, bank card offers, or possible exchange benefits—are yet to be revealed, the offer is expected to be time-limited, in line with Flipkart’s past iPhone sale patterns.

It’s worth noting that Apple itself has already dropped the official retail price of the iPhone 16 by ₹10,000, bringing it down to ₹69,900. This means Flipkart’s current listing is higher than Apple’s own price, making it all the more worthwhile to wait until the Big Billion Days sale to grab the device at a genuine discount.

For those strictly sticking to a budget, the iPhone 16 remains an excellent option. It offers a premium Apple experience, reliable flagship performance, and iOS ecosystem advantages at a significantly reduced price point during the sale.

However, for buyers willing to stretch their budget slightly further, Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup offers compelling reasons to upgrade. The standard iPhone 17 introduces a larger 6.3-inch display with ProMotion support, marking the first time a non-Pro iPhone gets a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. This makes scrolling, animations, and gaming much more fluid. Additionally, the screen features an always-on mode, brightness up to 3,000 nits outdoors, and enhanced durability thanks to Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says is more resistant to scratches.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 brings an 18MP Center Stage front lens that automatically widens its field of view, ideal for group selfies and video calls. Apple has also doubled the base storage to 256GB, giving users more room for apps, videos, and photos. At the rear, two 48MP sensors provide a strong photography setup, even though the device doesn’t feature the Pro model’s telephoto lens. Backed by improved battery life and powered by Apple’s latest processors, the iPhone 17 represents excellent value for those seeking a more future-proof option.

Still, the iPhone 16 at ₹51,999 is a tempting choice for those who want flagship-level performance without spending extra. With the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale around the corner, Apple enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike will have a golden opportunity to upgrade their smartphone experience.