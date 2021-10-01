Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Start Tonight - All You Need To Know

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will start at midnight tonight for Plus members. Flipkart's great holiday season sale will be open to everyone from October 3 and will continue until October 10. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 deal promises deep discounts on a large selection of smartphones, laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices. During the sale, Flipkart will also offer a series of mini flash sales, exchange and bundle payment offers and other offers. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer an instant 10 percent discount to bank cardholders. We have compiled this simple guide to help you prepare for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021.



When is the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will start on October 2 for Plus members. The sale will go live for everyone else beginning October 3 and will continue through October 10. Although the Flipkart sale is scheduled to start tomorrow, you can still access select deals as part of the Flipkart curtain deals ahead of the sale. Flipkart's biggest sale of the year will take place at Amazon's 2021 Great Indian Festival sale this weekend.

What to expect from the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

In the days leading up to the sale, Flipkart has already started to reveal some of the top deals and deals that will be available on mobile phones, laptops, televisions, handhelds, audio, and other electronic devices. Flipkart promises the 'biggest deals' of the year during its Big Billion Days 2021 sale in October.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will offer discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo and Apple. Flipkart has already revealed selling prices on smartphones from some of these companies ahead of the sale. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale promises some pretty big discounts and bundled deals.

How to get maximum savings during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

when the Big Billion Days 2021 sale goes live on Flipkart, m ake sure to get to the sale pages early. It helps if you are a Plus member, as you will get early access to the sale. That is very important as it is common knowledge that the best deals and discounts are available on the first day of the sale. Compare prices when making a purchase. The Flipkart sale collides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. Do not forget to compare the overall effective prices before making a payment. Consider bundled deals for a more pleasant overall effective price. Some online marketplaces may offer better value for your old product that you are trying to trade in, while others may offer a better instant discount or refund. Consider all of these factors before you purchase anything.



