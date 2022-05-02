Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Blaupunkt TV to offer hefty discounts

The recently introduced 40-inch TV model, which costs Rs 15,999, and the 43-inch TV model, which costs Rs 19,999, both have 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, so they are obviously on par with those high-end TVs. HDR is included in these versions to guarantee that viewers may enjoy every visual in clear details and vibrant colours. Two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output enable Surround technologies, resulting in an immersive audio experience with deep surround sound. The Google Play Store, which is powered by the Android operating system, will provide users with access to a variety of apps and games. For the price of a 32-inch TV, customers will get a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel. The 43-inch TV will cost the same as a 40-inch TV, with no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast.