Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Blaupunkt TV to offer hefty discounts

Flipkart, India's own e-commerce platform, is preparing to launch its Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which will run from May 3rd to May 8th, 2022. Flipkart has announced substantial discounts on German-rooted brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches as part of its special six-day sale. The e-commerce company has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide an additional 10% immediate discount. The offer is only valid for SBI bank customers who buy using their credit and debit cards. Low rates, no-cost EMI choices, and exchange incentives, among other things, are being offered as part of the sale to make the already attractive deal even more engaging.
Important deals will be accessible in this sale as time goes on. The users will be able to take advantage of exceptional incentives within a few hours of the sale beginning during Rush Hours. The rush hour will be till 4th May, 2 a.m, Similarly, shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase things at the lowest price during the special insane tick-tock bargains, which run from 12 noon to 10 pm. They will get crazy and new deals by shopping between 12 a.m., 08 a.m., and 04 p.m. every day. The hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound
32-inch, priced at Rs 12,499, is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and features two speakers.
The second model, a 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) display with Android 9, an ultra-thin bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio, and two speakers with a 40W speaker output cost Rs. 18,999 and comes with Android 9, an ultra-thin bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio, and two speakers with a 40W speaker output. The
43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels) TV model is available for Rs. 26,999 and is powered by Android 10 with integrated 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output, as well as a bezel-less design. It also has Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround certified audio, as well as four speakers.
The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 32,999 runs Android 10 and includes a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB RAM for a smooth viewing experience. The larger the screen, the more features there are. The 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) bezel-less display costs Rs. 37,999. includes a 60w sound output, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and boost Dolby Atmos, all of which will improve your movie night experience. A seamless streaming experience is ensured by a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Google Assistant can handle the TV remote, making it more convenient to use. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 has a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and four speakers. It has a brightness rating of 500 nits.

The recently introduced 40-inch TV model, which costs Rs 15,999, and the 43-inch TV model, which costs Rs 19,999, both have 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, so they are obviously on par with those high-end TVs. HDR is included in these versions to guarantee that viewers may enjoy every visual in clear details and vibrant colours. Two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output enable Surround technologies, resulting in an immersive audio experience with deep surround sound. The Google Play Store, which is powered by the Android operating system, will provide users with access to a variety of apps and games. For the price of a 32-inch TV, customers will get a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel. The 43-inch TV will cost the same as a 40-inch TV, with no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast.

