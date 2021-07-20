Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Get 70 to 80 percent discounts on Smartphones, TVs and Electronics

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start from July 25 and will last until July 29. It will bring deals and discounts on various smartphones, tablets, electronic devices and accessories. Flipkart Plus members will be able to enjoy the offers one day before i.e. from July 24. Buyers can expect discounts on Realme, Poco, Vivo, Motorola, and other manufacturers. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will bring up to an 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories, as well as up to a 75 percent discount on televisions and appliances.



Flipkart has announced dates for another Big Saving Days sale for 2021 and it will begin on July 25. The five-day sale will end on July 29 and Flipkart Plus members will get a head start on the deals starting on July 24. All buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. There are also no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale -Discounts on Smartphones:

- Realme C20 will be available at Rs. 6,499, with an Rs. 500 discount.

- Little X3 Pro will start at Rs. 17,249 instead of Rs. 18,999.

- Realme X7 5G will start at Rs. 18,999 which marks an Rs. 1,000 off your typical starting price of Rs. 19,999.

- Moto G40 Fusion will start at Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 14,499.

- Samsung Galaxy F62 will also be discounted during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The sale price has yet to be shared.

- The iPhone SE (2020) will start at Rs. 28,999 (down from Rs. 39,900), iPhone XR at Rs. 37,999 (down from Rs. 47,900), and the iPhone 12 at Rs. 67,999 (down from Rs. 79,900).

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale -Discounts on Electronics:

Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent off products ranging from laptops, headphones, soundbars, tablets, and more. Some laptops will be available up to 40 percent off, headsets up to 70 percent off, among other offers. IPad models from Apple, OnePlus Band ₹ 2,499, soundbars from Boat, Motorola and other companies, routers and more products will also be sold at discounted prices to be shared when the sale begins.

Buyers can get select TV models up to 65 percent off along with free EMI deals. ACs from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and others will start from Rs. 23,490. There will be discounts on other appliances such as water purifiers, cleaning equipment and washing machines, among others, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.



