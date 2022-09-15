Flipkart Billion Days sale: Flat Rs 20,000 discount on iPhone 13

If you have been waiting a long time to buy the iPhone 13, this is the right time. Flipkart and Amazon have announced their holiday sale and revealed that iPhones would be available at tempting discounts. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start on September 23. Notably, Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members will get early access to all deals, including iPhone deals.

Following the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple slashed the prices of the iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000. It now starts at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model. You can wait for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant has officially announced that it will offer around Rs 20,000 iPhone 13 during its upcoming festive sale.

This means that the discount offer will bring the price of the iPhone model below Rs 50,000 for the first time since its launch. Flipkart is running a "guess the price" game where one must guess the price of the iPhone 13 during the sale. And the game shows that the iPhone model will be available for as low as Rs 49,990. The offer will, of course, be available for all iPhone 13 models, including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

In addition, consumers will get additional discounts when buying with ICICI or Axis bank cards. Flipkart has teamed up with these banks to offer an instant 10 per cent discount, which will further reduce the final price of the phone. Flipkart is also expected to offer better trade-in value during the sale.

Not just the iPhone 13, Flipkart has revealed that it is offering massive discounts on several other iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, and a few more.