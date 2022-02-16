Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme; Now Sell Your Old Smartphones in a Flash

Walmart-owned Flipkart has introduced a new Sell Back program that allows users to sell their old smartphones on the e-commerce giant, regardless of brand. This will reduce the amount of e-waste that is generated by used smartphones and other devices. Initially, the Flipkart Sell Back scheme will allow users to sell only smartphones; however, the company says it will expand to different categories as well. This program was launched after Flipkart acquired an e-commerce company, Yaantra. The new Flipkart Sell Back program is available in 1700 PIN codes in major cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, and more.



Flipkart said that the new Sell Back program is available on the Flipkart app. The Sell Back option is located on the bottom bar. Buyers who sell their used mobile phones will receive the correct buyback value in the form of a Flipkart eGift Voucher. Sellers will be told the value of their smartphone, based on their answers to simple questions, similar to the trade-in program on the e-commerce site. After the customer fills in all the required details, a Flipkart executive will collect the smartphone within 48 hours. Once this is done, Flipkart will verify the product and send an electronic coupon to the customer in exchange for the smartphone.



In its press release, Flipkart cited an IDC report suggesting that there are almost 125 million (approx) used smartphones in India, of which only 20 million reach the market refurbished. As a result, nearly 85% of used smartphones end up in the trash, eventually increasing the amount of e-waste in the environment. This program was launched to solve this problem and provide users with a reliable platform to sell their smartphones and get the correct buyback value.



How to sell your used smartphone on Flipkart



1.On your smartphone open the Flipkart app and go to the menu bar.



2.You will see a new "Sell Again" option there.

3.Tap on it, it will direct you to Flipkart's "Return Program" page.

4.Tap the "Sell Now" tab (any one of them) to start the process and answer questions like the phone's brand name, IMEI number, and more.

5.Select your location and agree to the terms and conditions. The value of your used smartphone will be displayed. Confirm the same, and Flipkart will send an executive to pick up your device within a day or two.