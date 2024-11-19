Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Top 5 Smartphone Deals with Great Discounts

Even though the festive season is over, Flipkart keeps the excitement alive with its Mobiles Bonanza sale. This event brings unbeatable discounts on a wide range of smartphones, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your device. There's something for everyone, from flagship models like the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 to budget-friendly options.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale:Top 5 Smartphone Deals

1. iPhone 15

Priced initially at ₹69,900 for the 128GB variant, the iPhone 15 is now available at just ₹57,749. To sweeten the deal, buyers can leverage bank and exchange offers to reduce the price further.

2. Motorola Edge 50

This stylish and feature-packed smartphone, which usually costs ₹32,999, is now offered at ₹27,999. Buyers can also benefit from additional discounts via bank offers.

3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The 256GB variant of this premium smartphone, usually priced at ₹99,999, can be purchased for just ₹64,999 during the sale. Additional savings are possible through bank offers and trade-in deals.

4. Google Pixel 8

Packed with advanced AI features and powered by the Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 offers a seamless user experience. The 256GB variant, typically priced at ₹82,999, is now available for ₹44,999 during the sale.

5. Realme 13 Pro Plus

For those seeking an affordable option with solid performance and excellent camera capabilities, the Realme 13 Pro Plus is an excellent choice. Priced initially at ₹38,999, the 256GB model is now just ₹34,999.

Why Buy Now?

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers unbeatable prices on flagship and budget smartphones. With additional savings through bank and exchange offers, it's a fantastic chance to grab your dream smartphone at a fraction of the price. Don't miss out! Whether you're looking for cutting-edge features, exceptional camera quality, or affordability, there's a deal for you. Hurry—these offers won't last forever!