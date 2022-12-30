Flipkart New Year Sale: Don't miss deals on Pixel 6a, iPhone 13, and more

Flipkart's year-end sale will end soon, and people waiting to buy devices at a lower price should not miss the opportunity. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on the Pixel 6a, iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and other 5G phones. The sale gives customers good enough discounts on some of the 2022 phones. There are also some banking and trade-in offers. Look at few of the best deals that are available during Flipkart's year-end sale.



The iPhone 13 is still being sold at a discounted price in India, and those who have missed the price of this iPhone can still consider buying it right now. It is no secret that this iPhone is similar to the iPhone 14 series. So, this is still a great performing phone, and one will likely not regret buying it. However, the camera performance is not comparable to flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The device has difficulty operating in difficult lighting conditions. One need not worry about the software because Apple updates most of its old devices, and iPhone 13 is only one year old.

The iPhone 13 5G is on sale for Rs 61,999, which is lower than its original price of Rs 69,990. This price is for the 128 GB storage model. So, you get a discount of Rs 7,991. The device does not ship with a charger, so remember that you will have to spend more. There is also the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G phone, which one can consider buying for fast performance and excellent camera output.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is currently on sale with a starting price of Rs 69,999. There's also an instant 10 per cent discount on Federal Bank credit cards, which will bring the price down by a small margin. The standard model of the Galaxy S22 series is definitely cheaper, but the Plus variant will give you a better overall experience. People can also take advantage of the trade-in offer to buy the phone at an even more affordable price.

Those who want a good camera in the Rs 30,000 range can buy the Pixel 6a. In case you don't know, the device has managed to beat the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro in a blind test conducted by YouTuber MKBHD. This 5G phone was announced earlier this year for Rs 43,999, and its price has now dropped to Rs 29,999 with no strings attached. You can also get a great software experience and latest Android features much sooner than other devices. Overall performance is decent.

The Moto Edge 30 is a well-rounded smartphone, priced at Rs 22,999 during Flipkart's year-end sale. This Moto phone has been launched in India for around Rs 30,000 and interested buyers can get it at a fairly low price. It can offer good enough performance and a clean software experience. If you want a 5G phone for less than Rs 15,000, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy F23. The device is on sale for Rs 14,999 and federal bank credit card holders can purchase it at an effective price of Rs 13,499.