Flipkart's Valentine's Day Offer: Discounts on iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 and more

Various iPhones are available at reduced prices and attractive offers on online platforms as part of Valentine's Day week. The deals are available on the new iPhone 14 series, and the discount is also offered on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Those who have been longing to buy the MacBook Air at a lower price should not miss the latest offer. . Here's a quick look at the deals on Apple products.



iPhone 13



Platforms like Flipkart and Apple's authorized Imagine store offer the iPhone 13 at a discount. This is the most popular smartphone from Apple because it is similar to the new version of the iPhone, and people can buy it at a lower price. The iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart with a beginning price of Rs 61,999, and there is a discount offer of Rs 2,000, which is only on an HDFC bank credit card. This effectively brings the price down to Rs 59,999.

There is also the iVenus online store, which offers iPhone 13 at a very low price. There is a fixed discount of Rs 7,000, and it is available on the platform for Rs 62,900. The aforementioned HDFC bank offer is also available at this store, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 60,900. There is also a trade-in bonus of Rs 8,000 and a regular trade-in offer of up to Rs 22,000 on older iPhones. Customers can buy the iPhone 13 at the lowest price if they take advantage of these deals. Please note that no platform offers the full discount that is mentioned in the trade-in offer, and the amount is calculated based on the condition and age of your old phone.

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is available on Vijay Sales for a discounted price of Rs 1,11,600, which is less than Rs 1,19,900. This price is for the 128 GB storage model. People can buy the iPhone 13 Pro at Rs 88,000, but this price is only on the "open box (demo unit), according to details revealed on Vijay Sales. Both prices are for the green model.

iPhone 14

Similarly, the iPhone 14 is listed on Flipkart with a beginning price of Rs 66,999, the lowest price of the latest version. For the same price, people get a 128GB storage model. iVenus and Vijay Sales are also offering discounts on this iPhone, but customers can avail of a better deal on Flipkart. There is an exchange offer available up to Rs 20,000.

MacBook Air M1

The MacBook Air M1 laptop is being sold on Flipkart at a beginning price of Rs 86,990. This price is for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. It is powered by Apple's M1 processor, capable of delivering fast performance for casual use and image editing. This is not intended for video or gaming editing.