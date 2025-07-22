Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says Turning Off Phones Is the Key to Regaining Focus

In an era where smartphones constantly buzz and apps compete for our attention, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has a strikingly simple solution to restore focus: turn off your phone. Despite having played a pivotal role in developing Android—now the backbone of billions of mobile devices—Schmidt is candid about the cost of digital overstimulation on human attention.

Speaking on the Moonshots podcast, Schmidt shared his concerns about how tech distractions are undermining our ability to think deeply, especially among younger generations. “I work with a lot of 20-somethings in research,” he said. “One of the questions I had was, how do they do research in the presence of all these stimulations? I can answer the question definitively: they turn off their phone.”

Schmidt’s reflections come at a time when society is grappling with shortened attention spans and increased mental fatigue. “We’ve essentially tried to monetise all of your waking hours,” he noted. “Ads, entertainment, subscriptions—it’s all competing for your attention, and that’s completely at odds with how humans are wired to think.”

Ironically, Schmidt's own legacy includes the development of platforms designed to keep users engaged. However, he doesn’t shy away from this contradiction. Referring to the smartphone, he admitted, “You can’t think deeply as a researcher with this thing buzzing… Even these apps that are supposed to help you relax, just turn the phone off. That’s how humans have relaxed for 70,000 years.”

His remarks echo growing concerns within scientific and wellness communities. Dr. Gloria Mark, a renowned attention researcher, revealed that our screen-based attention spans have plunged—from 2.5 minutes two decades ago to just 47 seconds today. This shift has been linked to fragmented thinking, poor memory retention, and elevated stress levels.

Adding to this, brain coach and author Jim Kwik highlighted that the real issue isn’t forgetfulness, but fractured attention. “They blame their retention, but it's really more their attention,” Kwik explained in a Forbes interview. “Every ring, ping, and notification is driving us to distraction. And we wonder why we can't remember things in meetings or with our family.”

Supporting this view, a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that constant digital distractions diminish learning and satisfaction, especially among younger users. Simple habits like checking the time, aimless scrolling, or instant messaging were all identified as predictors of higher distraction levels.

Still, Schmidt doesn’t suggest abandoning technology altogether. In fact, he offered an example of how tech, when used without interruptions, can enhance productivity. He described using Google’s Gemini AI to brainstorm ideas for six uninterrupted hours during a flight—free from ads and notifications. The experience underscored his belief: “People can use technology and work, they just need to strip away distractions.”

In a hyper-connected world, Schmidt’s message is clear—disconnect to reconnect with your thoughts.