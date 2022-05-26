Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves the Twitter board

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has resigned from Twitter's board. It was previously rumoured that Dorsey would be reinstated as Twitter's CEO, but he put the speculation to rest by revealing that he would not return as Twitter's CEO ever again. Dorsey's thoughts align with those of Elon Musk, who is currently in the midst of taking over Twitter. However, the $44 billion deal is currently on hold for multiple reasons.



The reason behind Dorsey's departure from the Twitter forum is not surprising. That's because Dorsey was destined to leave the board from the day he stepped down as chief executive. When he left, the company had made an announcement in which he said he would remain on Twitter's board "until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders."



Dorsey currently heads the financial payments platform Block, which was previously known as Square. Dorsey had dismissed reports of returning as Twitter CEO after the Musk takeover. In fact, he reiterated that no one should be the CEO of Twitter.



Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter in November 2021. Although he did not disclose the reason why he left the company, it is believed that Twitter's board is seeking to replace him starting in 2020, citing his lack of innovation and attention divided.

"After almost 16 years of having a role at our company, from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to Interim CEO to CEO, I decided it is finally time for me to leave. I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey had said about his resignation in an email to his employees.

After Dorsey's departure, Twitter's chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, was promoted to CEO of the company. Agrawal, an IIT Bombay alumnus, joined Twitter 11 years ago after briefly working at AT&T, Yahoo and Microsoft. In 2017, he became the CTO of Twitter. Dorsey praised Agarwal in his exit email to employees.