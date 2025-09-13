Fresh Tech Launches This Week: Samsung Galaxy F17, Nikon ZR, Acer Nitro V15 & More

This week in technology saw an interesting mix of launches across different categories, from affordable smartphones and rugged smartwatches to professional-grade cameras and gaming laptops. While Apple’s iPhone 17 series grabbed headlines earlier, several other brands rolled out impressive products catering to both casual users and professionals. Here’s a quick look at the highlights.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung expanded its F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F17 5G. Claimed to be the slimmest and most durable smartphone in its segment, the Galaxy F17 measures just 7.5mm and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection along with an IP54 rating. It features a 50MP triple camera with OIS, a 13MP selfie shooter, and a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor and a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging, the phone also includes AI features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live. Priced at Rs 14,499 (4GB + 128GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB + 128GB), it promises six years of security and software updates.

Acer Nitro V 15

Catering to gamers and creators, Acer introduced its Nitro V 15 gaming laptop. It packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, dual-fan cooling, up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD storage. With Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 support, the Nitro V 15 is priced at Rs 89,999 for the i5 model and Rs 99,999 for the i7 model.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

Homegrown brand Noise unveiled the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, an adventure-grade smartwatch designed for fitness enthusiasts and explorers. Built with a titanium alloy bezel, the watch can withstand over 2,000 drops, extreme temperatures, and water resistance up to 164 feet. Key highlights include dual-band GPS with five-satellite support, a 9-axis motion sensor, a 2W built-in flashlight, and up to 28 days of standby battery life. Available in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige, it is priced at Rs 9,999.

Nikon ZR

Showcasing the results of its merger with RED, Nikon launched the Nikon ZR, a compact video-focused camera designed for creators and filmmakers. Weighing 540 grams, it offers 6K RAW internal recording, RED’s R3D NE codec, and nine real-time imaging recipes. It also includes dual base ISO, 5-axis IBIS, AI-driven autofocus, and 32-bit float audio with OZO Audio. Priced at Rs 1,86,995 (body only), the Nikon ZR will be available in India from October 16.

Canon EOS C50

Not to be outdone, Canon launched the EOS C50, its smallest Cinema EOS full-frame RF-mount camera. Targeted at professional filmmakers, it features a 7K CMOS sensor with 7K 60p RAW video, 4K at 120fps, and 2K at 180fps. The EOS C50 also supports open gate recording for flexible workflows and comes with pro-grade XLR inputs and detachable rig-friendly design. It is priced at Rs 2,99,900 (body only).

Skullcandy INK’D ANC Earbuds

Rounding off the week, Skullcandy launched its INK’D ANC true wireless earbuds. With Active Noise Cancelling, 43 hours of battery life, quad mics, and Bluetooth 5.4 support, they are designed for audiophiles on a budget. The earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999 (introductory offer) and are available on Amazon India and Skullcandy’s website.

From budget smartphones to pro-grade cameras, this week’s launches showcased something for every kind of tech user.