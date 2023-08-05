Friendship Day: How to send Friendship Day stickers on WhatsApp

Friendship Day is a joyous occasion celebrating the cherished bond of friendship. It's a day when people express love, appreciation, and gratitude for their friends. On this special day, friends exchange heartfelt messages and gifts and spend quality time together. Whether near or far, the spirit of friendship prevails, reinforcing the importance of these connections in our lives. It's a time to reminisce about shared memories, create new ones, and strengthen the bonds that enrich our existence. Friendship Day serves as a beautiful reminder to value and nurture the precious friendships that brighten our journey. As we eagerly anticipate this special occasion, let's celebrate friendship by sharing thoughtful WhatsApp stickers that convey our affection towards our beloved friends.



Here are the steps on how to send Friendship Day stickers on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Open a chat with the friend you want to send the sticker to.

Tap on the emoji button.

Tap on the Stickers button.

Tap on the "+" button in the top right corner.

Search for "Friendship Day" or a similar term.

Select the sticker pack you want to add.

Tap on the "Add" button.

The sticker pack will now be added to your WhatsApp stickers.

To send a sticker, tap on it and then tap on the send button.

Here are some additional tips:

You can also search for stickers by the name of the creator.

Once you have added a sticker pack, you can access it by tapping on the Stickers button and then selecting the pack from the list.

You can delete sticker packs by tapping on the "X" button next to the pack name.