Galaxy F13 with FHD+ Display, 6000mAh Battery and Auto Data Switching Goes on Sale Today

Galaxy F13, Samsung's latest F series smartphone, is going on sale for the first time in India today. Galaxy F13 will be available on Samsung.com , Flipkart and select retail stores.

Galaxy F13 comes loaded with segment-leading features like a Full HD+ display, a large 6000mAh battery with 15W in-box charger, up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus, a 50MP triple rear camera system and defence-grade Knox security. Galaxy F13 is powered by Octa-core Exynos 850 processor which ensures super-smooth performance.

The latest addition to the popular Galaxy F Series also features AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode. With additional memory card support, Galaxy F13's storage can be expanded up to 1TB. The segment-first Auto Data Switching feature on Galaxy F13 ensures seamless network connectivity, making it a true companion for users.

The feature works with two internet-enabled SIM cards, wherein the connectivity is automatically switched to the secondary SIM if the primary SIM network is unavailable.

Price and Introductory Offers Galaxy F13 is available in three attractive colours – Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green. Galaxy F13 is priced at INR 11999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and INR 12999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. Additionally, consumers using ICICI Bank cards can avail instant bank discount of INR 1000.