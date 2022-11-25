Get Apple iPhone 14 for just Rs 49,905; Check deal

The iPhone 14 is the latest iPhone model from Apple. Apple launched the iPhone 14 a few months back, and surprisingly, the smartphone is available at a huge discount during Black Friday sales on many platforms. So if you've been thinking about buying the iPhone 14, now is definitely the right time.



Various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales, are offering deep discounts on the latest iPhone 14 model. But, the best one is available on Apple's premium reseller Unicore store. At the Unicorn store, interested buyers can pick up the iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs 49,905. Now let's find out how the deal works.



The iPhone 14 is priced at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Unicorn offers an instant discount of 5 percent, which is around Rs 3,500, and a cashback of Rs 5,000 on purchases with HDFC bank cards. The two deals bring the price of the iPhone 14 down to Rs 71,400. Furthermore, Unicorn offers a minimum trade-in bonus and store trade-in bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively. After applying all the offers, interested buyers can get the latest iPhone 14 model for as little as Rs 49,905.



If you're looking to upgrade your old iPhone, getting the iPhone 14 right now makes great sense, especially at such a low price. However, if you're using the iPhone 13, stick with your phone and wait for the iPhone 15. Now, that's clearly because the iPhone 14 isn't much of an upgrade over its predecessor.

The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and includes a wide notch, unlike the iPhone 14 Po models with a Dynamic Island display. Hardware-wise, the iPhone 14 is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset with a minimum storage of 128GB and launched with the latest iOS 16 software. Also, in terms of cameras, the latest iPhone model is similar to the iPhone 13. with just a few tweaks here and there. Battery performance is also more or less the same, but Apple says it's slightly improved in the latest model compared to the predecessor.Tags: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 discount price, Apple