Get iPhone SE for less than Rs. 14,000 on Flipkart

iPhone SE price drop: iPhone under Rs. 14000! Sounds too good to be true, right? Here is an excellent opportunity for all iPhone lovers to get the iPhone SE, and that too with a hefty price cut. If you want to buy a brand new Apple iPhone SE, you should know that Flipkart has announced a 26 percent price cut on the iPhone SE. But this is not all! In addition to this incredible discount, the e-commerce website also offers banking offers, exchange offers, and gifts on smartphones. You can avail of an iPhone SE priced initially at Rs from the calculations. 39,900 on Flipkart for Rs. 13,799 after applying the discount and exchange offer. Enthusiastic? Learn about the latest iPhone SE price drop here.



iPhone SE price cut on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone SE (64 GB, Black) can be bought for Rs. 29,299 at a 26 percent discount to its market or retail price of Rs. 39,900 on Flipkart. You can buy the phone for a discount of Rs. 10,601. But wait, you can further reduce the cost of the iPhone by taking advantage of deals and coupons. Check the details below.

iPhone SE price on Flipkart: Exchange Offer

The iPhone SE is also available through an exchange offer on Flipkart. If you buy the iPhone SE through the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 15,500 discount. After which, the iPhone price will drop to Rs. 13,799 on Flipkart. However, you have to enter your PIN code and check whether the trade offer is available in your place or not. Also, the exchange discount price depends on the model of the phone you are trading in and its condition.

iPhone SE on Flipkart: Bank Deals

Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get unlimited 5 percent cashback. While the other bank offers include additional Rs. 200 discount on UPI transactions and 10 percent discount on Citi credit/debit cards, up to Rs. 750, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.

iPhone SE on Flipkart: Giveaways

You will get the Hotstar mobile subscription for free. Up To 25 Percent Off PharmEasy And Free Rs. 100 cashback on ZebPay is some other gifts that are offered.

iPhone SE on Flipkart: Other iPhone variants

The 128 GB variant of the iPhone SE is available for Rs. 35,299 after a 21 percent discount (Rs. 9,601). You can avail of the same exchange offer, bank offers, and giveaways in this variant on Flipkart as well.

The 256 GB variant of the iPhone is available at a discount of 17 percent at Rs. 45,299 on Flipkart. Apart from the price cut, all the above deals can also be availed on Flipkart.

