Global extended reality headset shipments drop 19 pc, Meta leads
New Delhi: Global Extended Reality (XR) headset shipments dropped 19 per cent (year-on-year) in 2023, as Meta captured 59 per cent of the market, a new report showed on Tuesday.
The decline was caused by the absence of compelling new XR headsets as well as a lack of attractive and engaging use cases beyond gaming, according to Counterpoint report.
However, the launch of the highly anticipated Sony PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) and Meta Quest 3 during the year helped mitigate a steeper decline in 2023.
Notably, Meta strategically lowered the price of its existing Quest 2 throughout the year, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers, especially during the holiday season.
This strategy helped Meta maintain its lead until the launch of Quest 3 in Q4 2023, the report mentioned.
Sony performed well in 2023 and secured the second position in the XR market helped by the successful launch of the PSVR2.
Gaming is currently the single-most prominent use case that drives most of the XR headset volumes.
“However, it is limited by the available technology, which continues to present challenges like motion sickness. Additionally, issues, such as the bulky form factor and noticeable lag, prevent adoption by serious gamers,” the report noted.
Apple’s entry with the Vision Pro will contribute to greater content and use case development, as well as attract other players to enter the segment, it added.