Global Running Day: The top smart wearable products for all the runners

GlobalRunning Day is held every year on the first Wednesday of June. This year it is observed on June 1. Global Running Day celebrates the sport of running. If you are running for just five to ten minutes each day at a moderate pace, it will reduce the risk of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other commondiseases. Brands like World of PLAY, Noise, Apple, Boat, Garmin, and othershave carved out very reasonable prices, smartwatches and air pods categorywhich will help you in taking a step towards fitness on this Global Runningday.

Playfit Strength Stainless Steel Dial Smartwatch | ₹ 3,999





Playfit Strength Stainless Steel Dial Smartwatch is a full-touch,circular IPS Display, IP67, water & sweat resistant including BluetoothCalling, 24Hrs Heart Rate &SpO2 Monitoring who have 4 Days PLAYtime 15 DaysStandby.



Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz | ₹ 3,499







The NoiseColorfit Icon Buzz of 1.69 TFT LCD comes in a rectangular shape whose strap ispure silicon with 9 modes of sports and Bluetooth calling, it is protected byIP67 Waterproof technology and it can reasonably last up to 7 days. It isavailable at a very reasonable price.



Apple Airpods 3rd Generation | ₹ 20500









TheApple Airpods 3rd Generation is a popular option for those seeking a custom high-excursion Apple driver, Customhigh dynamic range amplifier, Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking1



AdaptiveEQ, Sweat, and water-resistant (IPX4), lasts up to 6 hours of listening timewith a single charge (up to 5 hours with spatial audio enabled).







Experience Superior Display with Boat Wave pro, 1.69-inch color HDdisplay with a square dial and 500 Nits brightness that makes everything looklarger than life. Charge from 0 to 100% in just 30 mins with a Fast ChargingChip and use your Watch Wave Pro for an entire week.



Garmin – Forerunner 55 | 20,990







This simple GPS smartwatch is made for people of all fitness levelswho want to keep track of their stats and achieve their fitness objectives.This watch is lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for running andregular use. Experience the ultimate in comfort with this sporty silicone band,whether you're running a 5K or sweating it out during HIIT sessions.

