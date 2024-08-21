Gmail Gemini Tool Now Refine Your Email Drafts with a Polish Feature

Google has introduced an exciting update to its Gemini writing tools in Gmail, allowing users to polish their email drafts easily. The new "Polish" option joins other Gemini-powered features like "Formalize" and "Elaborate" under the "Help me write" menu, offering a quick way to refine your emails.

This enhancement is available for users with Google One AI Premium accounts or those who have purchased Google's Gemini add-on for Workspace. When you start composing an email, a "Help me write" shortcut appears, ready to assist in drafting your message. Once your draft reaches 12 words or more, a "Refine my draft" option becomes visible, allowing you to polish, formalize, elaborate, or shorten your text.

On Android and iOS, Google has also added shortcuts directly within the email body, making it even easier to access these AI writing tools. If the "Refine my draft" shortcut doesn't appear, tap the pencil icon for the same options.

With this update, Google continues to enhance its AI-driven tools, making email composition quicker and more efficient for its users.