Live
- Shazia Ilmi calls for overhauling of legal system hearing rape cases
- Deepti's talent and dedication deserve to be celebrated: Mithali Raj
- Haryana BJP launches campaign to invite suggestions for poll manifesto
- Siddaramaiah not ready to resign, even if sent to jail: BJP
- Playing with grandchildren may boost older adults' mental health: Study
- Two die in Chikiti hooch tragedy
- Aahana, Aanaya and Gunjan confident of strong show at U18 Basketball World Cup
- Eknath Shinde lays foundation for Ratnagiri airport terminal building
- Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge reach Srinagar
- Gurugram DBA threatens to go on strike if land allocation demand is not met
Just In
Gmail Gemini Tool Now Refine Your Email Drafts with a Polish Feature
Google's Gemini in Gmail now helps refine your email drafts with the new "Polish" feature, enhancing clarity and tone.
Google has introduced an exciting update to its Gemini writing tools in Gmail, allowing users to polish their email drafts easily. The new "Polish" option joins other Gemini-powered features like "Formalize" and "Elaborate" under the "Help me write" menu, offering a quick way to refine your emails.
This enhancement is available for users with Google One AI Premium accounts or those who have purchased Google's Gemini add-on for Workspace. When you start composing an email, a "Help me write" shortcut appears, ready to assist in drafting your message. Once your draft reaches 12 words or more, a "Refine my draft" option becomes visible, allowing you to polish, formalize, elaborate, or shorten your text.
On Android and iOS, Google has also added shortcuts directly within the email body, making it even easier to access these AI writing tools. If the "Refine my draft" shortcut doesn't appear, tap the pencil icon for the same options.
With this update, Google continues to enhance its AI-driven tools, making email composition quicker and more efficient for its users.