Google and Samsung Troll Apple After iPhone 17 Launch with AI Jabs and Foldable Flex

Apple’s iPhone 17 series, unveiled at the September 9 ‘Awe Dropping’ event, has once again taken the spotlight in the tech world. But while millions tuned in to watch Apple showcase its latest flagship, rivals Google and Samsung made sure they weren’t left out of the conversation. Both brands quickly responded with sharp digs—Google targeting Apple’s lag in AI, and Samsung mocking the absence of foldable iPhones.

Google pokes fun at Apple Intelligence

Google has a reputation for cheeky advertisements comparing its Pixel devices to iPhones, and this year was no different. Just a day after Apple’s big reveal, Google rolled out a new commercial featuring the Pixel 10 Pro in yet another playful exchange with an iPhone.

The ad is set on a farm, where the iPhone is hilariously seen trying to make chickens sing. When the Pixel asks what’s happening, the iPhone insists it’s recreating a video similar to one the Pixel had shown earlier. The Pixel then clarifies that the clip was made using Gemini AI, not actual chickens—a clever jab at Apple’s ongoing struggles to match Google’s advances in generative AI.

The humour continues when the iPhone brings up a viral video of turtles running a bank. Once again, the Pixel confirms it was AI-generated with Gemini. Determined not to fall behind, the iPhone then awkwardly gathers a group of turtles to teach them math, hinting at Apple’s attempt to catch up in the AI race.

The commercial wraps up with the tagline, “Ask more of your phone,” reinforcing the Pixel 10 Pro’s AI-first positioning. Google is also sweetening the deal by offering one year of Google AI Pro free with every Pixel 10 Pro purchase.

Samsung doubles down on foldables

Samsung, Apple’s fiercest rival in the smartphone space, took to social media to highlight where the iPhone 17 still falls short—particularly when it comes to foldables. The Samsung Mobile US account resurfaced a 2022 tweet that said, “Let us know it when it folds,” and cheekily quoted it with, “#iCant believe this is still relevant.”

The remark was a not-so-subtle reminder that, despite years of speculation, Apple has yet to launch a foldable iPhone. Samsung, which introduced its first Galaxy Fold back in 2019, continues to lead the category with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung also took aim at Apple’s camera specs. Comparing the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s triple 48-megapixel setup to the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 200-megapixel main camera, the company tweeted: “48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP.”

And in a final move to lure Apple fans, Samsung announced a giveaway in the US. Calling Apple’s keynote a “Zzz-note event,” the promotion invites dissatisfied iPhone users to switch sides. The winner will walk away with a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for free.

The rivalry heats up

Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ showcase may have dominated headlines, but Google and Samsung ensured the conversation didn’t end there. Whether through Google’s light-hearted AI parody or Samsung’s foldable flex, both competitors reminded the world that Apple still faces stiff competition on multiple fronts.



