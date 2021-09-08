Google App Ban: Google Play Store Removes Crypto Mining Apps

Google App Ban: Cryptocurrency is one of the biggest buzzwords of the year 2021 and everyone wants to be part of it. With notable developments like Bitcoin becoming an official currency in El Salvador, there has never been a more interesting time for an investor. Naturally, malicious actors have been preparing to target users looking to mine their own cryptocurrency and then scam them out of their money. Google's app ban was recently imposed on up to eight dangerous apps and they were later removed from the Google Play Store. Security researchers claimed that these banned apps were scamming users out of their money. Among the apps that Google banned from the Play Store was the MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & BTC Miner app.



Last month, in a crackdown, a Google ban was imposed on eight apps, including BitFunds, Bitcoin Miner, Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto Holic, Daily Bitcoin Rewards, Bitcoin 2021 and more, which were spotted by security firm Trend. Micro. The company alerted Google to the fact that these applications were posing as "cloud mining" applications that promised their users to earn money. However, these apps tricked users into parting with their hard-earned money by promising them the ability to mine bitcoins faster with "cloud mining operations."

Although a Google ban has already been imposed on the application 'MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & BTC Miner' and was removed from the Google Play Store after it was flagged by Trend Micro, the application will continue to be installed on those smartphones where it is already was. Discharged. So what users need to do is check their smartphones and find out if it's still lurking there and remove it right away.

While a Google ban was imposed on many rogue apps, the danger from them is not over. Trend Micro says that there are more than 120 fake cryptocurrency apps that are still being used by unaware users. What's more, these applications reappear in the Google Play Store by subterfuge and users should be aware of them.