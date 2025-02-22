Google Brings ‘Circle to Search’ to iPhones: How to Use This AI-Powered Tool

Google's popular AI-driven ‘Circle to Search’ feature, which became a hit among Android users in 2024, has now been introduced for iPhones. Although the iOS version comes with certain limitations, it still enhances visual search capabilities, making information retrieval more seamless.

How It Works on iPhones

Unlike its Android counterpart, the feature is rebranded as “Screen Search with Google Lens” for iPhones. However, it is not system-wide and can only be used within Chrome and Google apps on iOS. To access this feature, iPhone users must install the Google Lens app.

Once enabled, users can activate the tool by selecting the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of Chrome or the Google app. The feature allows users to highlight, tap, or draw over objects on the screen for instant visual searches—all without leaving the app.

Enhancements for Chrome and Google Lens

Google is making browsing on Chrome more interactive with this update. The feature eliminates the need for taking screenshots or switching tabs by enabling direct searches on encountered objects. Soon, a Lens icon will be added to Chrome’s address bar for quicker access to visual searches.

Additionally, Google is expanding Google Lens with AI-powered enhancements. The AI Overview feature, which provides detailed insights into objects like plants, products, or landmarks, will now integrate with Lens searches. This will offer users more context and relevant details alongside their search results.

Future AI Capabilities and Global Rollout

Both iOS and Android users will benefit from Google Lens’s advanced AI, which can recognize billions of objects and provide deeper insights into rare or complex images. AI Overviews will be featured more prominently in search results, further enriching the user experience.

The global rollout ensures iPhone users can explore these cutting-edge AI-powered search capabilities, bringing them closer to a more interactive and efficient way of searching the web.



