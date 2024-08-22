Google Chrome Improves Access to Saved Passwords Across Devices

Google Chrome is introducing a new feature that simplifies accessing your saved passwords , bookmarks, and addresses across devices. Following last year’s iOS rollout, this update is coming soon to Chrome on Android and desktop.



Instead of requiring users to enable Chrome Sync, you’ll now be able to access your saved data by simply signing into your Google account on the browser. This change streamlines the process, making it easier to sync your browsing experience across devices. By signing in, you’ll enjoy a customized browsing experience, including the ability to send tabs and use saved passwords effortlessly.

However, if you prefer not to link your browsing data to your Google account, you can still use Chrome without signing in. Google also clarifies that if you want to save your browsing history and open tabs to your Google account, you must opt in separately.

Claire Charron, Chrome’s product manager, highlights that users increasingly expect to sign in for easy access to their data and sign out to keep it secure. This update is part of Google’s efforts to evolve its sync model to meet modern user expectations better.

Google asks to stay tuned for updates on when this feature will officially roll out on Android and desktop.