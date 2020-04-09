Google Company Restricts Its Users From Using Zoom Application

Zoom video calling application has got much demand in this lockdown period. As all the employees are advised to work from home, the companies are using video calling applications for meetings.

But tech giant Google has announced its users to not use the Zoom app. The company has taken this decision in order to stay protected from the software virus and trojans.

Google company has mailed this information to all its employees and also mentioned that the Zoom application will not work on their systems. This information is shared to employees by the Google Spokesperson Castaneda.

She also further stated that their security team has warned them of security concerns thus the company has decided to be far from Zoom application.

This is not the first complaint on Zoom, this company also faced criticism for lacking privacy and security protections. In was in July 2019 MAC OS flaw has made the Zoom URL to forcibly activate the MAC book webcam.