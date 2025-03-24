Google Confirms Accidental Deletion of Maps Timeline Data

Many Google Maps users recently reported on platforms like Reddit that their Timeline data, which logs past locations, had suddenly disappeared. Google acknowledged the issue, confirming that a technical glitch led to the deletion of some users' data. Unfortunately, those who didn't have Google's cloud backups activated won't be able to recover it.

In an email to The Verge, Google spokesperson Genevieve Park addressed the situation, stating: "We briefly experienced a technical issue that caused the deletion of Timeline data for some people. Nearly everyone with encrypted Timeline backups will be able to restore their data; unfortunately, those who did not have backups enabled will not be able to recover lost data."

According to Android Authority, some affected users also received similar messages from Google via email, providing instructions on recovering their lost data—if they had previously enabled cloud backups. To check your backup status, open Google Maps on iOS or Android, tap your profile icon, go to "Your Timeline," and look for a cloud icon. An arrow inside the cloud means backups are on, while a line through it means they're off. You can tap the icon to modify your backup settings.

Last summer, Google announced its transition to on-device storage for Maps location history, allowing users to store their data privately rather than on Google's servers. This shift enhances privacy and introduces the risk of sudden data loss, as this incident demonstrates. Although Google Maps allows users to export location history, the company hasn't provided a clear way to restore Timeline data without using cloud backups.