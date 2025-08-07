Google Defends AI Search: Says Web Traffic Remains Stable Despite Concerns

Google has pushed back against criticism that its AI-powered search tools are negatively impacting web traffic. In a recent blog post, Liz Reid, the head of Google Search, asserted that the amount of traffic directed from Google has stayed “relatively stable” compared to the same period last year. Her comments come amid mounting concerns from publishers and analysts over the rise of AI-generated summaries in search results.

The controversy centers around AI Overviews, Google's feature that displays a synthesized answer at the top of search results. These summaries often provide quick answers to user queries, potentially reducing the need for users to click on individual websites. However, Reid claims that the notion of diminishing clicks is misleading and based on “flawed methodologies” used by third-party studies.

Her defense comes shortly after Pew Research released findings suggesting that users are “less likely” to click on links when presented with an AI Overview. Despite this, Reid emphasized that while user behavior may be evolving, the overall flow of traffic remains solid. “We continue to send billions of clicks to websites every day and believe that Search’s value exchange with the web remains strong,” she said.

However, it’s clear that not all types of websites are experiencing the same outcomes. Reid acknowledged a shift in traffic patterns, noting that while some sites have seen drops, others are gaining traction — especially platforms that host user-generated content like forums, videos, podcasts, and “authentic voices.” She added that users are increasingly drawn to content offering in-depth reviews, original perspectives, and thoughtful analysis.

Meanwhile, the digital media industry is feeling the pressure. A report by The Wall Street Journal highlighted that major outlets such as Business Insider, The Washington Post, and HuffPost have witnessed declining traffic. These shifts — driven not only by AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot but also changes in Google’s search algorithms — have already contributed to layoffs and operational shakeups within some newsrooms.

Despite this turbulence, Google maintains that its AI features can add value rather than diminish it. Reid pointed out that users who do click links within AI Overviews are often more engaged and spend longer periods on those websites. “An AI response might provide the lay of the land, but people click to dive deeper and learn more, and when they do, these clicks are more valuable,” she explained.

Adding to the debate is Google's recent expansion of its AI-powered search feature, AI Mode, now accessible to all users in the United States. This has sparked fresh concerns among content creators and publishers, who fear losing visibility and revenue. The tech giant is also testing an AI-curated “Web Guide” — a new format for displaying search results — signaling that the transformation of how users access information is still evolving.

In sum, while Google insists that its AI innovations are enhancing the search experience without undercutting the web, industry reactions remain divided. The tension highlights the broader struggle between technological advancement and the sustainability of digital publishing.