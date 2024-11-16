Google Docs Introduces AI-Powered Clip Art Generator with Gemini

Google Workspace is enhancing its tools by integrating a Gemini-powered AI image generator into Google Docs, enabling users to effortlessly create visuals for their documents. This new feature caters to those using paid Workspace accounts with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium add-ons.

Accessible via Insert > Image > Help me create an image, the feature opens a sidebar where users can describe the image they need. It also allows the selection of art styles, including “Photography” and “Sketch,” and aspect ratios like square, horizontal, or vertical. Users can even design full-bleed cover images for pageless document layouts.

Google’s latest Imagen 3 generator tool delivers visuals with enhanced lighting, improved detail, and fewer artifacts than earlier models. Whether you’re designing a brochure, flier or presentation, this tool aims to streamline the creative process.

This move mirrors Microsoft’s AI-driven art tools in Office products, highlighting a growing trend in AI-assisted design for productivity software. Also, Google Slides already features a presentation slide generator powered by Duet AI, a similar tool launched last year.

The feature begins rolling out today for rapid-release schedule domains, with a full rollout for scheduled domains starting December 16th. It may take up to 15 days for all users to access.