Google Docs, Slides, Sheets to offer improved notifications while editing incompatible MS Office files

Microsoft Office files haven't always been the most compatible file types when used with Google Workspace tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Fortunately, Google will now warn users about known compatibility issues as soon as they start working on them, allowing them to get a call if they want to continue editing the document, knowing the risks involved. The feature is currently rolling out gradually and may take up to 15 days to reach users.



Just to be clear, the incompatibility flag has existed in the past. Now Google has added improvements to the notifications users will see as they continue to edit a document, spreadsheet, or slideshow.

In Docs, this will be indicated by a blue box next to the file name with the extension mentioned in the prompt as ".DOC" or ".DOCX", along with a triangular warning symbol indicating a compatibility error. The file will show up below, but clicking the blue box will display the file's problem in terms of compatibility with a button to fix the problem or a link with more details.

Users who ignore the warning and continue working on the file can revert the changes by going to "Version History" and restoring the file to an earlier copy. Thanks to improved notifications, this can be done by simply tapping on the same blue box, as a Restore button will also be available here.

Warning messages work not only in Docs, but also in other Workspace apps like Sheets and Slides. The changes are server-side and will roll out to all account types, including legacy G Suite basic, business customers, and users with a personal account.



