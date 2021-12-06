Google Doodle Celebrates Pizza Today: Know Why

Today, on Monday (December 6, 2021), Google celebrated one of the most beloved Italian dishes: pizza. They made an interactive and animated doodle game. As per Google, the culinary art of the Neapolitan '' Pizzaiuolo 'was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO on 6th December 2007. According to the UNESCO website, the art of the Neapolitan,' Pizzaiuolo 'is a culinary practise that has four phases connected to the preparation of the dough and its cooking in a wood oven, which requires the baker to turn the dough.

Today's interactive #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the world's most popular dishes - pizza! 🍕On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan "Pizzaiuolo" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. @GoogleDoodles pic.twitter.com/sPSFQ7Zwtb — googledownunder (@googledownunder) December 6, 2021

Google said, "Although flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today in the late 1700s. It's here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development, and technological evolution."



Google created a fun game for its users to commemorate the occasion. Google's Interactive Doodle features a pizza to slice and test your skills. The most popular pizza toppings from across the globe are featured in this puzzle. The game's main idea is to cut pizza slices according to the type of pizza ordered. When cutting the pizza, try to cut it precisely. The more accurate the order, the more stars a user will receive! You can enjoy the game by clicking on the Google logo.

You will find eleven classic toppings in the game:

Margherita Pizza - Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil

Pepperoni Pizza - Cheese, Pepperoni

White Pizza - Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli

Calabresa Pizza - Cheese, Calabresa, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives

Mozzarella Pizza - Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives

Hawaiian Pizza - Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

Magyaros Pizza - Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper

Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza - Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise

Tom Yum Pizza - Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves

Paneer Tikka Pizza - Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika

Dessert Pizza- Endless Possibilities



