Google Doodle Celebrates Pizza Today: Know Why
Today, Google Doodle is celebrating pizza with an interactive game on its logo. Learn about the history of this day here.
Today, on Monday (December 6, 2021), Google celebrated one of the most beloved Italian dishes: pizza. They made an interactive and animated doodle game. As per Google, the culinary art of the Neapolitan '' Pizzaiuolo 'was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO on 6th December 2007. According to the UNESCO website, the art of the Neapolitan,' Pizzaiuolo 'is a culinary practise that has four phases connected to the preparation of the dough and its cooking in a wood oven, which requires the baker to turn the dough.
Google said, "Although flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today in the late 1700s. It's here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development, and technological evolution."
Google created a fun game for its users to commemorate the occasion. Google's Interactive Doodle features a pizza to slice and test your skills. The most popular pizza toppings from across the globe are featured in this puzzle. The game's main idea is to cut pizza slices according to the type of pizza ordered. When cutting the pizza, try to cut it precisely. The more accurate the order, the more stars a user will receive! You can enjoy the game by clicking on the Google logo.
You will find eleven classic toppings in the game:
Margherita Pizza - Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil
Pepperoni Pizza - Cheese, Pepperoni
White Pizza - Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli
Calabresa Pizza - Cheese, Calabresa, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives
Mozzarella Pizza - Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives
Hawaiian Pizza - Cheese, Ham, Pineapple
Magyaros Pizza - Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper
Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza - Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise
Tom Yum Pizza - Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves
Paneer Tikka Pizza - Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika
Dessert Pizza- Endless Possibilities