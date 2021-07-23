Google Doodle celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 and allows you to play

Today's Google Doodle is an interactive one, real fun, and it rejoices the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The animated Doodle Champion Island Games allows you to play seven mini-games. A collection of daring side quests, and also legendary opponents you can win over. You play as Lucky, the Ninja Cat, and once you win one game, you can decide your team - Blue, Red, Yellow, or Green. There is a real-time global keyboard that you will be a part of and the games you win will be added to that.



The seven games include table tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, climbing, swimming, and marathon. All these mini-games are illustrated badges under Lucky on the Google Doodle. You can play these games using just the arrow keys on your keyboard and the space button. You unfortunately cannot play these games on the smartphone.

The Tokyo-based studio has made the animations and characters for the Doodle Champion Island Games. "First, we identified stories and folktales from all over the country with characters that are highly recognised. Next, we connected those folktales and characters with each of the sports events included in the game," the creators said.

"We hope people enjoy the game and make it to the end! But also convey that by completing the mini-games, Lucky brings happiness in the form of flowers and dangos (three colour dumplings)... which will be a treat to everyone in the world!" they further added.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start today after being postponed for a year due to the global pandemic. Japan has banned spectators from all venues, only the participating athletes are allowed along with the organisers. From India, there are 120 athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics. There are 228 members including officials, coaches, support staff, athletes, and alternate athletes from the country taking part in the games.



